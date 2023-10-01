independence anniversary

Nigeria: Tinubu announces measures to offset rising costs as strikes loom

By AFP

Posted on October 1, 2023 10:07

© Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

The president’s announcement came after he ended a long-standing fuel subsidy and liberalised the naira.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday proposed a temporary minimum wage hike and more cheap gas-powered public transport among other measures to help offset the impact of his economic reforms as labour unions threatened a national strike.

Speaking in a national broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence day anniversary, Tinubu’s announcement came after he ended a long-standing fuel subsidy that cost the government billions of dollars a year and also liberalised the naira currency.

READ MORE Nigeria: FX shortages frustrate Tinubu’s plan to lure FDI back

Government officials say the reforms were needed to revive Africa’s largest economy and investors have applauded them, but Nigerians are struggling with a tripling of fuel prices and inflation now at 25%.

“Reform may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require,” the president said.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – the two major unions who represent industries from aviation workers and nurses to teachers and bankers – called an indefinite strike for October 3 because they say the government failed to address their concerns.

READ MORE The days of African fuel subsidies are numbered

There was no immediate response from unions on the new measures announced by Tinubu, though they have promised to go ahead with the planned strike.

Increased minimum wage

In his broadcast, Tinubu said after talks with labour and businesses, the federal minimum wage for the lower-grade workers would increase by 25,000 naira a month ($32) for the next six months.

He said the government was also preparing to speed up the introduction of gas-powered buses for public transport, which would lower the costs of transport — one of the main complaints for Nigerians since the fuel subsidy removal.

Social security cash transfers to the poorest Nigerians would also be extended and investments made available for small businesses, he said.

READ MORE The rise and fall of Nigeria’s Godwin Emefiele: From luxury jets and exotic beaches to detention

Tinubu – a former Lagos governor elected in February in a highly contested ballot – has promised to bring in more investment to Nigeria and tackle the country’s complex security challenges, from jihadists to bandit militias carrying out mass kidnappings.

The Nigerian leader has also sought to shake up the country’s central bank, whose previous director critics say was reasonable for unorthodox monetary policies that kept investors away.

The former central bank director has been replaced and arrested.

The fuel subsidy had been in place for decades and kept petrol prices at artificially low.

But the measure costs the government billions because though Nigeria is a major oil producer, it imports most of its fuel because of a lack of functioning refineries.

The NLC and TUC went on strike in August over the same issues, with many businesses, government offices, markets, banks closed for a day in the capital Abuja. But the call to strike met with more mixed response from businesses in the economic capital Lagos.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Business

Patrice Motsepe and Samuel Eto’o. (bayonne.balloide-photo.com)

Red card

Premium badgeIn Cameroon, a new rebellion against Fecafoot’s Samuel Eto’o Cameroonian football figures call out FIFA and regional sports body CAF on their silence regarding accusations against the FECAFOOT president.
A woman drives a skinny herd of cattle in the Somali region of Ethiopia. (World Food Programme/via Reuters)

politics of hunger

Premium badgeEthiopia’s food security goal remains elusive Despite its ambition to become food secure and export major staples like grain to neighboring countries, Ethiopia is staring at an unprecedented droug...

drying up

China lent $170bn to Africa over the last 20 years. That is changing China has been one of the most important development lenders to Africa over the last quarter of a century. But a new report from Boston University sho...
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on 27 July, 2023. (AFP/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool)

mystery company

Premium badgeUgandan motorists could be fined four times a year in $275m Russian deal Following a swathe of attacks and assassination attempts on Ugandan officials, President Museveni contracted a Russian company to surveil Ugandan moto...