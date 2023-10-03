IPO drought

Kenya: Old Mutual restructuring $60m debts ahead of NSE listing

By Herald Aloo

Posted on October 3, 2023

A worker walks past an electronic board displaying market data during a trading session at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in Nairobi
A worker walks past an electronic board displaying market data during a trading session at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenyan insurer has significantly improved its unit economics but still needs to restructure its debt to better appeal to investors before its IPO in Nairobi.

Old Mutual Holdings Plc, after years of successive mergers and re-branding, will restructure KSh9bn (nearly $60.7m) worth of shareholders’ debt to create some breathing space and pave the way for an IPO in Kenya. 

