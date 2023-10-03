Kenya: Old Mutual restructuring $60m debts ahead of NSE listing

Old Mutual Holdings Plc, after years of successive mergers and re-branding, will restructure KSh9bn (nearly $60.7m) worth of shareholders’ debt to create some breathing space and pave the way for an IPO in Kenya.

