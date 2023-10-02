Kenya-Uganda SGR extension still hinges on Chinese funding?

Kenya, desperate for funding, has not ruled out China’s involvement in the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line to the borders with Uganda, even though its neighbouring country officially axed the Chinese from the deal last November.

