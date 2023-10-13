Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the doyen of Ghana’s parliament

“It doesn’t get boring,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tells The Africa Report in reference to his long 26-year career representing Suame in the Ashanti Region. The prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape eschews any beverage during the interview, but admits he enjoys the occasional glass of wine.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In