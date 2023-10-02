Kehinde Wiley’s portraits of African presidents unveiled in Paris

Kehinde Wiley: courtier or court jester? Sincere artist or shrewd businessman? Visitors can make up their own minds at the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques-Chirac in Paris, where the African-American artist, born in Los Angeles to a Yoruba father, is exhibiting 11 monumental portraits of African heads of state. Kehinde Wiley, Maze of Power is on until 14 January 2024 in a highly instagrammable explosion of colour and pattern.

First, Barack Obama

The seed of this project, long kept secret, germinated in the artist’s mind when Barack Obama embarked on his journey to the White House in 2008.

“I conceived this project when Barack Obama entered the presidential race,” Wiley tells exhibition curator Sarah Ligner. “Many mistakenly believe that these portraits of heads of state are in the same vein as the one I created for him in 2018. That’s not the case. The idea for the series emerged when he was still a candidate because it opened up the possibility of a portrait of a black president in my imagination. When I began thinking about it, I wondered where I could find this real portrait, not what I then perceived as the fantasy of an African-American president, so I started reaching out to friends and contacts who had access to African heads of state to see if it would be possible to meet some of them.”

In a perfectly illuminated black maze-like space, Wiley now presents the glorious and vibrant portraits of Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Alassane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Denis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of Congo), Alpha Condé (Guinea), Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé (Togo), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Macky Sall (Senegal), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), and Hery Rajaonarimampianina (Madagascar).

Kehinde Wiley’s working method, documented in a film shown at the exhibition, was more or less the same in each case: during a session lasting around an hour and 45 minutes, the artist met each of the presidents and showed them a catalogue of Western paintings made between the 17th and 19th centuries depicting figures of authority. The heads of state came dressed in the clothes of their choice, and were able to choose their pose and the manner in which they would be represented. Wiley also provided them with various optional accessories. They were then photographed so that the artist and his team of assistants could work on the paintings in the studio.

In contrast to Obama’s portrait, which catapulted Wiley to global fame, this series is not the result of an official commission; the artist retained full control over his work. After the posing sessions, the leaders had no further say, and according to official communication, they only discovered their portraits on 26 September, just like all the visitors to the Musée du Quai Branly.

Aesthetically, the paintings align with Wiley’s previous work: hyper-realistic portraits with meticulously rendered faces and hands, bursting with vibrant colours, often adorned with ornate floral patterns that spill over from the background into the foreground. These imposing portraits, mostly painted from a low-angle perspective, bestow upon their subjects an air of authority. They are aesthetically pleasing and exotic, evoking the exuberant and decorative motifs reminiscent of Indonesian wax prints or vintage wallpaper. For instance, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo are almost engulfed by the invasive floral background.

Hery Rajaonarimampianina on horseback

While most of the 11 African leaders are dressed in Western-style suits, some have chosen traditional attire, such as Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, and Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia. Occasionally, distinctive background elements locate them geographically: the verdant hills of Rwanda, the Abidjan lagoon, the Atlantic coastline of Senegal, Addis Ababa’s skyline. All are depicted according to the codes of Western (and official) depictions of power, prevalent during the 17th to 19th centuries. One of the most striking portraits in this context, is the equestrian portrait of Hery Rajaonarimampianina of Madagascar astride a wide-eyed horse, evoking Van Dyck’s depiction of Charles I of England.

“This series is an exploration of Western art history and the black figures omitted from this history,” says curator Sarah Ligner. A sentiment shared by contemporary artists in recent years, such as Yinka Shonibare (Nigeria), who revisits Fragonard’s painting The Swing in sculptural form, or Omar Victor Diop (Senegal), who photographs himself as Juan de Pareja, referencing a Velázquez painting. The difference lies in Wiley’s focus on politicians who hold, or have held, the highest recognised office.

“What interests Wiley is the representation of power itself,” says Sarah Ligner, “which is manifested through the choice of a low-angle composition, the authoritative gaze, the position of the hands, the attributes. He transposes the history of ceremonial portraiture and reinterprets it. It’s never a mere copy.” In some paintings, Wiley has chosen to introduce occasionally anachronistic accessories: the sword Obasanjo leans on, the spyglass held by Macky Sall, an atlas titled Karte von Ruanda on Paul Kagame’s desk. These elements, coupled with the vivid colours and postures, create a mood that is, at times, verging on the burlesque. Is Wiley praising these political leaders or poking fun at them? Because there is something slightly absurd in an image of a contemporary president posing as an admiral or an 18th-century-style knight.

The curator alternates between calling it “ambiguity” and an “imbroglio”. In a brief text distributed at the beginning of the exhibition, Wiley offers a response: “I don’t want to create politically correct art. What I want to create is something that might be a bit dangerous, a bit uncomfortable. The portraits I paint can be difficult to understand from a universal perspective. Each visitor who comes here will view this series from a different perspective, within that maze of understanding.”

Bright, Pop, Kitsch

The choice of leaders was facilitated by Wiley’s celebrity status with the portrait of Obama, but also by the contacts the artist had, particularly through his Paris gallery, Templon. He says: “I didn’t insist that my subjects sit a morality test to be part of this project. I didn’t ask them to have a certain record in terms of respect for human rights, the democratic process, or cumulative terms in office. This project is not about rewarding behaviours.” He says: “None of the heads of state have seen the portraits. Each head of state has their own personality. Each has their own relationship with their image, their ego. Each has their own cultural heritage. My job is to carry out the same exercise systematically, while giving each of them the opportunity to express their will within the framework of this project.”

In his series The World Stage, Wiley immortalised anonymous individuals he met all over the world; with Trickster, he celebrated renowned black artists like Yinka Shonibare or Lynette Yadom Boakie. In Down, he reimagined the recumbent figure, primarily featuring young black men. Today, he applies the same pop-kitsch reinterpretation of Western artworks to his vibrant paintings of African presidents. The clear-cut narrative he championed until now, aiming to grant visibility and dignity to black bodies, becomes somewhat blurred here. Is it cunning flattery or subtle provocation? Sarah Ligner says: “He breaks free from the role of court painter.” What if one of his subjects wanted to purchase their portrait? “He wouldn’t object,” she says.

Interested presidents must, however, be in possession of substantial financial resources. Wiley’s most expensive work, The Virgin Martyr St. Cecilia, sold at Sotheby’s in 2021 for $649,200. In the absence of acquiring a portrait of their favourite president, Wiley fans can procure various merchandise available on his website. A basketball at $275, a Black Rock Senegal tote bag at $40, a skateboard deck at $250, and a plethora of goodies, including notebooks, clothing, books, candles, bandanas, playing cards and scarves.