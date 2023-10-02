winning team

The inner circle behind the rise of Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori

By Aurélie M’Bida

Posted on October 2, 2023 14:01

The Kenyan banker who made a name for himself at Absa Bank in Nairobi has been at the reins of Ecobank for eight months.

Jeremy Awori is a discreet man. It’s barely common knowledge that he studied pharmacy before entering the banking world by chance, or that, despite his multicultural background, he has always wanted to serve Africa.

