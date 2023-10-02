Liberia: Supreme Court tells electoral commission to release voter rolls

The Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC) said it had released the voter roll officially on its website on 31 July, but various political parties and concerned citizens said they have not been able to download the document, adding to the confusion just days before the 10 October elections.

