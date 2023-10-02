Electoral confusion

Liberia: Supreme Court tells electoral commission to release voter rolls

By Dounard Bondo

Posted on October 2, 2023 15:25

File photo of a Liberian election official waiting for voters during the 2011 presidential elections. (Reuters/Finbarr O’Reilly)
File photo of a Liberian election official waiting for voters during the 2011 presidential elections. (Reuters/Finbarr O’Reilly)

Liberia’s Supreme Court has summoned the National Elections Commission to release the final voter roll, just days before the election.

The Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC) said it had released the voter roll officially on its website on 31 July, but various political parties and concerned citizens said they have not been able to download the document, adding to the confusion just days before the 10 October elections.

