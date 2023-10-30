10 things about Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, ILO new regional director for Africa

Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, previously at the Commercial Bank of Rwanda and currently Rwanda’s minister of labour and civil service, took up her new post this month in Abidjan as assistant director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and regional director for Africa.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In