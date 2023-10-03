Kenya: Ruto promise to improve slums garners mixed reaction

Ruto made the promise last Sunday, during a church function next to the Kibera slum in Nairobi. He said the ambitious vision will be achieved through his government’s Affordable Housing Project.

“There will be no slums here in 10 years. We will have transformed it into an estate,” Ruto said.

He added that the project is aimed at creating jobs and improving the living standards of the poor in the slums.

“We want Kenyans to live in respectable places. We want our youths to get jobs,” he added.

Kibera residents weigh in

Focusing on housing to improve Kibera is misguided, according to resident Michael Otieno, who has lived in Kibera for 20 years.

“Who told Ruto we want houses here? We want clean water, security, roads and good schools for our children,” he tells The Africa Report, adding that this is just a campaign tool ahead of the 2027 polls.

However, Mary Wanjiru, a mother of four children, who lives in Katwekera, one of Kibera’s poorest neighbourhoods, has welcomed Ruto’s promise.

“I can’t wait to leave this mud house. I trust what Ruto says,” she tells The Africa Report.

Wanjiru hopes the houses will be affordable for her to pay rent, seeing as she is not employed.

Slum upgrading project

Kenya’s government and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) estimate that some 2.5 million people, which is almost 60% of Nairobi’s population, live in slums, with the majority in Kibera.

In 2004 the Kenyan government launched an ambitious Kenya slum upgrading programme in collaboration with UN-Habitat with the aim of improving the livelihoods of people working and living in slums like Kibera by constructing low-cost houses.

According to statistics from the state department for housing and urban development, only 822 housing units have been constructed in the Soweto area of Kibera.

However, the plan seems to be abandoned by the Ruto administration in favour of his new Affordable Housing Project plan.

Ruto says he intends to build 250,000 affordable housing units per year in slums including Kibera, a project he says is gathering momentum in other Nairobi slums like Mukuru.

The Affordable Housing Project is on course. So far, 70,000 units are at advanced stages of construction across the country. pic.twitter.com/OqAUZuXNTC — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 26, 2023

The mandatory housing tax of 1.5% of their salary has been levied on all salaried Kenyans to pay for the project.

Samuel Olando, the executive director of Pamoja Trust, a Nairobi-based NGO that promotes access to land, shelter, and basic services for the vulnerable, especially those living in informal settlements, tells The Africa Report that Ruto faces a tall order in implementing his promise.

Olando highlights land ownership conflicts in Kibera and limited financial resources as major challenges facing Ruto’s promise.

“It’s not clear who owns the land in Kibera. The government should tell people living in Kibera where they will be resettled during the project,” he says, adding that the government should also think of fully compensating the slum dwellers.

He said Ruto must change his approach and place the project under the auspices of the Nairobi county government, throwing his support behind the stalled slum upgrading project launched almost 20 years ago.

Political promises

Ruto is trying to find support from residents of Kibera which is a strong political base of his opponent Raila Odinga, Nairobi-based political analyst Kevin Ochol tells The Africa Report.

“The majority of people in Kibera will never believe Ruto. They know the slum will remain intact. Ruto only wants their votes ahead of the 2027 election,” he says.

Political activist Miguna Miguna, though sceptical of Ruto’s promises, says if he implements the promise, he will leave a lasting political legacy.

“That will be one of the greatest transformative contributions of any African president since colonialism, if Ruto keeps the pledge,” Miguna said on X (Twitter).