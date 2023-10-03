People's choice?

DRC: Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege running for president

By Romain Gras

October 3, 2023

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege in Paris on 13 December 2022. (Vincent Fournier for JA/TAR)
On 2 October, Dr. Denis Mukwege officially announced he would be a candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s upcoming presidential race.

Well-known gynaecologist Mukwege arrived at Kinshasa’s Fatima parish, fist raised to the cheers of his supporters, to make his candidacy in  DRC’s December presidential elections official.

Speaking in front of a large poster presenting him as “the people’s choice”, he outlined the reasons for his bid at length, declaring: “Our country has become the shame of the continent.”

Criticising “the rapacious people who are laying their hands on DRC’s wealth”, Mukwege denounced “the intervention of foreign forces without parliamentary authorisation”, and accused Félix Tshisekedi‘s administration of having “prepared for fraud”, adding that “the constitution is being trampled underfoot by the man who is supposed to be its supreme guarantor.”

The likelihood that the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner would take part in the 20 December elections had become increasingly clear. Never one to take

