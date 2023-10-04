'disgrace for Africa'

‘Enough is enough, Stanis must be freed!’

By François Soudan

Posted on October 4, 2023 08:03

Stanis Bujakera Tshialama has been imprisoned since 14 September.
Stanis Bujakera Tshialama has been imprisoned since 14 September.

Artists, activists and academics including Smockey, Claudy Siar, Rama Yade, Achille Mbembe, Mamane, Samantha Power and Mia Farrow have called for the immediate release of Jeune Afrique Kinshasa correspondent Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, who has been in prison since 8 September.

Arrested on 8 September, our correspondent Stanis Bujakera Tshialama has been on remand since 14 September at the Kinshasa penitentiary and re-education centre – better known as Makala prison.

Built in 1957 to house 1,500 inmates, the prison’s dilapidated buildings cover a 13-hectare area between the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) communes of Makala and Selembao, and today house almost 10,000 inmates, most of whom are incarcerated in sub-human overcrowded conditions. Stanis is one of them, in Pavilion 8, wearing the prison uniform of blue with yellow stripes.

READ MORE DRC: Our colleague Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is refused bail

What he is accused of boils down to the fact that he refuses to reveal the sources of an article signed by the editorial staff of Jeune Afrique, but which Congolese authorities (who have called it fake news) suspect him of having written.

Such a crime would lead to imprisonment only in countries where freedom of the press and respect for the work of journalists are mere decoys. To drive this point home, and to reiterate that Félix Tshisekedi’s Congo must earn its ‘democratic’ labelJeune Afrique has launched the Free Stanis campaign in collaboration with Congolese news site Actualité.cd and Reuters, the other media outlets for whom Stanis works.

His [Stanis] detention is a disgrace for the whole of Africa.

Some 40 videos have been produced as part of this campaign, and have garnered more than a million visits to Jeune Afrique’s X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook profiles. In addition there have been press releases from human rights organisations and tweets of support from celebrities, including Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and American actress and activist Mia Farrow.

Pathfinder

These appeals demand the immediate release of Stanis, who “must be free to participate in the urgent task of deepening democracy in DRC, but also in Africa”, says Cameroonian historian and philosopher Achille Mbembe.

Former French Secretary of State Rama Yade, Burkinabe activist and rapper Smockey, Ivorian journalist and writer Serge Bilé, Congolese mathematician Jonathan Esole are among the others making this demand. UN human rights expert Alioune Tine says: “Stanis Bujakera’s only crime is his professionalism.” Novelist Calixthe Beyala has called his detention “a disgrace for the whole of Africa”.

Others have addressed the Congolese government directly, such as broadcaster and producer Claudy Siar, saying: “We know, you know and we know that you know, that he does not belong in prison.” Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas called on the authorities “to let President Tshisekedi know that we stand by our friend”.

Ivorian essayist Elgas describes Stanis as a “pathfinder” and Congolese activist Fred Bauma, of the Group of Experts on the Congo, said that his detention amounts to “depriving the half a million people who follow him of reliable information, at a time when disinformation is rife”.

His fellow academics Richard Kapend and Poncia Nyembo have stated categorically that Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is one of the best sources of “reliable, verifiable and certified” information on DRC, and that his imprisonment less than three months before the presidential election is worrying.

READ MORE Tshisekedi answers questions on jailed journalist Stanis Tshiamala

“I tell him to hang in there, prison doesn’t kill you,” said Nigerian journalist Moussa Aksar, who has also previously been detained, while his compatriot, the comedian Mamane, sums up what all those who know Stanis and his work are saying: “Enough is enough, he must be released.”

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Opinion

The Ouarzazate solar power plant, also known as the Noor plant, located in Morocco’s Drâa-Tafilalet region. © Getty Images

long-term lend

Can the IMF and World Bank deliver cheaper money for Africa? The continent is paying a 500% premium on capital market borrowing compared to those available through the World Bank. Is there an institutional fix?
Fighters ride in a vehicle moving in a military convoy accompanying the governor of Sudan’s Darfur State during a stopover in the eastern city of Gedaref while on the way to Port Sudan on August 30, 2023.

Endless coups

The terrible record of military rule in Africa While the vast majority of African citizens continue to reject military rule, some recent coups were celebrated by citizens.
Has Nevers Mumba finally unleashed the beast in SADC?

SADC Siasa

Has Nevers Mumba finally unleashed the beast in SADC? There is pervasively silent consensus amongst progressive political analysts and neutral observers in Southern Africa that SADC is but a toothless bul...
Ethiopia Emperor Haile Selassie addresses the League of Nations on 30 June 1936 in Geneva to call for the body to support Ethiopia against Italian fascist aggression. (Public domain)

ON THIS DAY

Ethiopia joins the League of Nations, 100 years ago Ethiopia’s historic role in international diplomacy highlights its early engagement with international law in its fight against Italian aggression. ...