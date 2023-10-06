new friends

In post-coup Niger, can the alliance between Tiani and Mody hold?

By Mathieu Olivier

Posted on October 6, 2023 14:58

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, meets ministers in Niamey
General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Balima Boureima/

Since the coup d’état against Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, Niger has been governed by a coalition of high-ranking officers in an alliance of circumstance. The cracks are starting to show.

The ruling junta under General Abourahamane Tiani is facing internal divisions, particularly over the issue of prosecuting former president Mahamadou Issoufou for alleged corruption. Tiani has so far resisted calls to arrest Issoufou, who enjoys the protection of the presidential guard.

But the detention of Issoufou’s son Sani and former minister Foumakoye Gado indicates Tiani may be yielding to pressure from factions in the military seeking accountability for the former regime.

