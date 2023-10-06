In post-coup Niger, can the alliance between Tiani and Mody hold?

The ruling junta under General Abourahamane Tiani is facing internal divisions, particularly over the issue of prosecuting former president Mahamadou Issoufou for alleged corruption. Tiani has so far resisted calls to arrest Issoufou, who enjoys the protection of the presidential guard.
But the detention of Issoufou’s son Sani and former minister Foumakoye Gado indicates Tiani may be yielding to pressure from factions in the military seeking accountability for the former regime.
