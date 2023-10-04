in-country penetration

Elon Musk banks on Jumia to distribute Starlink

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on October 4, 2023 09:11

Elon Musk in San Francisco, January 24, 2023. ©Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
The pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia, is now selling products from Elon Musk’s company.

Starlink, the satellite broadband internet service provider owned by South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, has teamed up with pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia to distribute its products to remote areas of the continent. The partnership was signed on Friday, 29 September.

