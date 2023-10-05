hat in the ring

Martin Fayulu confirms DRC presidential candidacy

By Jeune Afrique

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 5, 2023 13:45

Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu speaks to his supporters during a rally in Kinshasa
Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu speaks to his supporters during a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

DRC opposition politician Martin Fayulu, who ran unsuccessfully against Félix Tshisekedi in 2018, has finally announced he will stand for election.

“The Lamuka [‘Wake up’ in Lingala] coalition has decided to file my candidacy for the presidential election,” Martin Fayulu told the press on 30 September. Fayulu, who has kept Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) guessing on the matter, will go up against the current president Félix Tshisekedi — who has been in power since January 2019 and is standing for re-election — on 20 December.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

An infographic from the Dragonfly security consultancy charts coup risks across Africa.

Governance challenges

Premium badgeCoup risks: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Sudan top of league Replacing senior military officials is at best a short-term measure for African governments seeking to reduce the chances of a coup.
Dr Ngong Cyprian waits to receive his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

brain drain

Premium badgeNigeria’s measures to tackle health workers’ exodus barely allay concerns Nigerian medical workers are on the lookout for better working conditions away from home, exacerbating a shortage of practitioners in Africa’s most po...
Britain’s King Charles coronation © Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba (R) and wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba (L) arrive to take his seat inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

'illegal procedure'

Wife of Gabon’s deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, suspected of allegedly embezzling public funds, was jailed late on Wednesday.
An Air France Airbus A320 departing from Paris’ Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, October 27, 2015.

junta rule

Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flights The decision comes amid heightened tensions in the Sahel as well as tensions between Mali’s ruling junta and France.