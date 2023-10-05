Martin Fayulu confirms DRC presidential candidacy

“The Lamuka [‘Wake up’ in Lingala] coalition has decided to file my candidacy for the presidential election,” Martin Fayulu told the press on 30 September. Fayulu, who has kept Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) guessing on the matter, will go up against the current president Félix Tshisekedi — who has been in power since January 2019 and is standing for re-election — on 20 December.

