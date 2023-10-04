Nigeria: Tinubu rival enlists US courts to swing election judgement

It wasn’t until 1999 when Tinubu had become Lagos State governor that details about his past became a public spectacle. It started after the application forms he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) became public.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In