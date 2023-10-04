certificate hunt

Nigeria: Tinubu rival enlists US courts to swing election judgement

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 4, 2023 08:01

Nigeria’s opposition leader Atiku Abubakar (L) and Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian election candidates Atiku Abubakar (L) and Bola Tinubu (photo: rights reserved)

Controversies around Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s academic history in the US are being used by his opponents in a bid to overturn his election victory.

It wasn’t until 1999 when Tinubu had become Lagos State governor that details about his past became a public spectacle. It started after the application forms he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) became public.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime