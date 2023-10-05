Displacing Teak

African Bamboo bets on carbon credits to scale up Ethiopia operations

By David Whitehouse

Posted on October 5, 2023 04:00

Photo supplied.

Revenue from carbon credits is the most viable path to financing expansion of an emissions-reducing bamboo project in Ethiopia.

Carbon credits can finance plans by Dutch company African Bamboo to transform its scale in forestry and manufacturing in southern Ethiopia, Sam Rosmarin, chief investment and corporate development officer, tells The Africa Report.

