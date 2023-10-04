Nigeria: Court rulings in Kano, Kaduna strengthen APC’s grip on power

The judgment of the election petition tribunal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of northern Nigeria’s most populous state, Kano; and the affirmation of Governor Uba Sani’s victory in Kaduna State has brought a temporary setback for the country’s opposition and could play a key role in the ruling party maintaining its grip on power in future elections.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In