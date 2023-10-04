eye on 2027

Nigeria: Court rulings in Kano, Kaduna strengthen APC’s grip on power

By Dammy Matthew

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 4, 2023 10:15

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Executive Governor of Kano State
Abba Kabir Yusuf, Executive Governor of Kano State (rights reserved)

After legal battles, Nigeria’s ruling party has strengthened its hold on the vote banks of key northern cities.

The judgment of the election petition tribunal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of northern Nigeria’s most populous state, Kano; and the affirmation of Governor Uba Sani’s victory in Kaduna State has brought a temporary setback for the country’s opposition and could play a key role in the ruling party maintaining its grip on power in future elections.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime