Nigeria: Yobe, Kano and Niger State Governors appoint expensive retinue of aides

At least three state governors — all in the poverty-endemic northern Nigeria — appointed a combined total of nearly 900 aides, a move analysts say is a waste of taxpayers’ money, and jars with the economic pressures being placed on Nigerians.

“Most of the time these people are just party loyalists who are just being patronised by giving them empty positions or even a source of syphoning funds,” Adeshina Ogunlana, a lawyer tells The Africa Report.

Yobe State hires 642 extras

After he was sworn in on 29 May, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, one of the poorest states in Nigeria, approved the appointment of 523 special assistants, 104 senior special assistants, and 15 liaison officers: totalling 642 aides.

In the north-central region, Governor Umar Bago of Niger appointed 131 women as coordinators and senior special assistants, a move he said is aimed at including women in his administration.

With the latest appointment of 116 aides,the Kano government now has over 400 aides.Yes 400.N854M is being spent on marriages for people. In these harsh times where other Governors would get skinned alive,Abba Yusuf seems to be plucking money from a tree bearing fruits every day. — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) September 29, 2023

In the north-west state of Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf appointed 196 special advisers and assistants and a total of more than 400 aides.

Though Buni is not alone, the other governors’ appointments are not on the same scale as his. In the neighbouring Adamawa, also in north-east Nigeria, Governor Ahmadu Finitri appointed 47 media aides and 50 special advisers.

Debt burden

The retinue of aides by the governors come amidst a crushing debt burden on the states.

According to Nigeria’s Debt Management Office, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory posted a total of N5.8trn ($7.7bn) as of 30 June 2023. As of 30 June, 2022, they owed N3.5trn.

The three states of Yobe, Niger, and Kano have a combined debt of N340bn. A year earlier, the three states owed N161bn.

Nearly all the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states have a bloated list of aides and assistants, adding to an already bloated civil service.

In addition to a high debt burden, several states are struggling with paying salaries and pensions. As of June 2023, at least 27 states are yet to clear their pension arrears owed to retired civil servants.

Despite Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis, elected leaders, especially governors across the states, still retain a large number of political aides, thereby ignoring calls for austerity measures, Sunday Vanguard has learnt..... — Hanson,Aniekekere (@AniekekereH) September 24, 2023

Analysts say with the civil service inflated and non-functional, padding more people into government payroll will only heighten the inefficiency.

“You’ll find out that they are just party loyalists, many of them will be illiterates, incapable, or even ghosts. That’s not the way to go at all,” Ogunlana says.

‘Fighting insecurity’

Government supporters say tackling unemployment is a major step towards the insecurity in some of the states.

For example, the three north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe recorded over 100,000 direct conflict-related deaths over the last 13 years, according to UNICEF. At least 2.6 million people remain displaced in the region.

Sidi Waru, a public servant in Yobe, says the state governor has to do what he considers best in order to safeguard the people.

“Which one will affect the state… the security issues or the debt? Unemployment will cause more danger to the state than the debt,” Waru tells The Africa Report.

Abba kabir integrated a lot of youths as his media aides lately, and it’s a beautiful sigh to behold. This’ll be the starting point of many careers. The story of many Presidents, Governors, Reps, Senators et el start here. Great oaks grow from little acorns. Congratulations 🎉 — JayB (@jibreelKhalil) September 2, 2023

“Government has to do the right thing in solving the unemployment [problem] because if you consider the situation of the insecurity of this country, you will see that some of the causes are as a result of unemployment.”

Political patronage

Analysts say the governors’ appointments of a long list of aides go beyond the rhetoric of providing employment and is actually a way of doling out political patronage to party supporters.

Last year, the former governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, appointed 169 aides “to promote unity within the All Progressives Congress”, the ruling party in the state.

We have a political leadership in the country that is not responsible and has not been made responsible by the citizens themselves

Zailani Bappah, a spokesperson for the Zamfara government, did not respond to requests for comment.

For former Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River who appointed 38,000 aides in 2021, the move was aimed at reducing poverty in the south-south state.

“These people are bringing values. I have several projects ongoing. All of these need people to manage,” Ayade said. “Besides, let’s deal with it, if you look at the principles, Section 14 of our Constitution: the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security for the people.”

Suffering and smiling

Last week, Governor Umo of Akwa Ibom, another state in Nigeria’s south-south, appointed 368 aides “in fulfilment of his promise of ensuring grassroots involvement in governance”.

Ogunlana says without a clear job description, the governors’ appointments remain “highly suspicious” and ought to be questioned by those who voted them into office.

“We have a political leadership in the country that is not responsible and has not been made responsible by the citizens themselves, who are by far too docile, too cowardly and they are used to suffering and smiling,” he says.