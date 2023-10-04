Nigeria: Police arrest afrobeats singer Naira Marley

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the singer, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, would be held for “interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Naira Marley had earlier tweeted that he had arrived in Lagos to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation.

“It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hope that the truth will be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

The development marks a major step to unravelling the death of Mohbad (real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji), 27, who died mysteriously on 12 September. The deceased’s associates have pointed accusing fingers at Marley over his alleged mistreatment of the late singer after he left his label.

But Marley had maintained his innocence. In a statement, the singer and songwriter said though they had misunderstandings while working together, their disagreement never degenerated to the extent of being portrayed by some people.

“Permit me to state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives,” the singer said in the statement.

“It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.”

Forensic autopsy

Controversy continued to trail the death of Mohbad whose remains had been exhumed for autopsy. Police said the autopsy was done by the best forensic pathologists in Nigeria.

Police had earlier arrested Marley’s associate, Balogun Eletu (popularly known as Sam Larry), after a public outrage trailed the singer’s death.

Police also arrested a nurse who allegedly administered an injection to the deceased before he became unconscious.

Days after his death, three songs by Mohbad debuted on the Billboard charts, one of them peaking at number two.

Perez Medcare Hospital, where Mohbad was rushed, said in a statement that the deceased was brought to their facility “already lifeless”.

“After assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated,” the hospital said in the 26 September statement.

A candlelight procession was held around the country last month in honour of the late singer whose songs captured his difficult upbringing as well as personal struggles: the anthem of millions of Nigerian youths.

On a billboard on Times Square in New York, a poster of the singer bore the message: Will be remembered forever, Mohbad. Legends are never forgotten. R.I.P.