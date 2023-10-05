Tanzania: World Bank considers investigation into alleged abuses by national park rangers

This article is part of the dossier:

The World Bank is considering a formal investigation into allegations that Tanzanian national park rangers, which it funds, are responsible for human rights violations, including murder and rape.

The allegations are detailed in the report ‘Unaccountable & Complicit: The World Bank Finances Evictions & Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania’. The report is from the Oakland Institute, an independent policy think tank in California. The researchers in Tanzania who prepared it are unnamed to protect their safety.

The bank’s $150m Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (REGROW) project in Tanzania is aimed at increasing tourism in the south of the country. One of the parks in the programme is the Ruaha National Park (RUNAPA).

[The World Bank has] turned a blind eye to the horrific abuses unleashed on the communities – by choosing to not enforce its own safeguards

The REGROW resettlement policy framework says the project “is not expected to cause or influence the need for any kind of resettlement”. The Oakland report says the government aims to evict over 20,000 people from their land to expand the park boundaries.

To do so, the report claims, the government has resorted to evictions, extrajudicial killings and cattle seizures. The World Bank, Oakland says, has “turned a blind eye to the horrific abuses unleashed on the communities – by choosing to not enforce its own safeguards”.

On 23 April 2021, RUNAPA rangers are alleged to have shot and killed a fisherman called William Nundu. The same day, they allegedly killed two young herders, 25-year-old Sandu Masanja and Ngusa Salawa, aged 14, in the Rujewa ward, close to RUNAPA.

Yet the Mbeya regional police commander said they were killed by wild animals while illegally entering the park. Francis Mtega, member of parliament for Mbarali, has called for an investigation into the deaths.

The Oakland researchers also interviewed several women who say they were raped by RUNAPA rangers. The Africa Report has contacted Tanzania National Parks Authority to seek a response to the allegations.

‘Zero tolerance’

The World Bank told Oakland that its “mandate does not extend to overseeing the conduct of member countries’ government agencies or to intervening in the event of alleged wrongdoing unrelated to a World Bank-financed project”.

That statement, on the face of it, would allow government agencies with World Bank funding to do whatever they want. It’s a stance that has evolved since the report’s publication on 28 September.

“The World Bank is aware of the allegations of violence and cattle seizures by rangers from the Tanzania National Parks Authority [TANAPA], which is also implementing the Bank-supported Tanzania: Resilient Natural Resources Management for Tourism and Growth [REGROW] project,” a spokesperson tells The Africa Report.

“We have zero tolerance for violence in the projects we finance and take these allegations very seriously. When a borrower is not implementing a project in line with the Bank’s environmental and social policies, we require them to address the issues of concern promptly.

“As soon as this issue came to our attention, we contacted the Tanzanian authorities and dispatched a dedicated team to Tanzania to follow up on the complaints and to gather firsthand information.”

The bank’s inspection panel is currently reviewing a complaint related to the REGROW project to determine whether to recommend a full investigation. The bank says it will make information public as it becomes available on this site.