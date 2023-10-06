Kenya: President Ruto goes for budget cuts to save the economy

On 2 October, the Kenyan government suspended what senior government officials described as non-essential foreign travel.

In a memo sent to Cabinet Ministers and Principal Secretaries, Felix Koskei, head of public service and chief of staff, said the move is aimed at curbing public spending, as the majority of Kenyans face tough economic times.

“The government is prioritising its spending, to focus on the critical operations and activities that are essential to service delivery to the citizens,” Koskei said.

He added that the government would no longer reimburse expenses incurred on trips taken for benchmarking, study visits, training and exhibitions.

Wasteful foreign travel

In June, data from the Office of Controller of Budget reported that spending on foreign trips alone grew by KSh720m ($4.8m) in the first nine months of William Ruto’s presidency.

In total, the new government, that took power in September 2022, had spent KSh14bn on both international and local travel, the highest in a similar period in at least five years.

“We have seen a lot of foreign travel which is wasteful. This is a deliberate effort to defraud public funds,” Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said.

David Ndii, who chairs President Ruto’s Economic Advisors Council, has admitted that the current regime spends a lot of money on foreign travel, describing it as a big challenge.

“This administration has an itchy feet problem,” he said, adding that there is a high possibility this issue will continue.

“We found the government corrupt and wasteful, and chances are we will leave it corrupt and wasteful,” he added.

Too late

Economist Johnson Denge tells The Africa Report that Ruto’s decision should be described as austerity measures that come too late at a time when most Kenyans are facing harsh economic times due to increased prices of essential commodities and taxes.

In June, Ruto introduced new taxes that increased prices for basic goods such as fuel and food and also put in place the controversial housing levy tax, a forced monthly deduction of 1.5% for all salaried Kenyans.

“Ruto is looking into ways of redeeming himself. The majority of hustlers – poor Kenyans – see his government as wasteful,” Denge says.

With Kenya’s public debt rising to a record high of KSh10.1trn by the financial year that ended June 30, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, Denge adds that Ruto is looking for ways to convince international lenders.

“The measures are aimed to show that Kenya is implementing economic reforms and is ready to repay its debts and lend more,” he says.

Despite Kenya enjoying strong financial support from the World Bank and IMF which in July announced that it had approved almost $1bn to help Nairobi reduce debt vulnerabilities and tackle climate change, it faces a potential crunch point in June 2024 when a 10-year Eurobond, worth $2bn, will need to be repaid.

More cuts announced

On Tuesday during a cabinet meeting, all ministries and state departments were directed to reduce their operational budgets for the financial year 2023/24 by 10%.

In a statement, the presidency said the changes will be made through a supplementary budget as part of the “administration’s fiscal consolidation plan that seeks to contain the fiscal deficit”.

Ruto is warning top government officials against stealing and wasting public funds, insisting all monies must go through the unified payment system to ensure proper oversight.

A total of KSh3.7trn was approved by parliament as the first budget for the Ruto regime for the fiscal year 2023/24, with an allocation of KSh2.53trn to be used as recurrent expenditure.

At the same time, the Ruto administration cancelled the government plan of purchasing a 60% stake from telecommunications provider Telkom Kenya valued at KSh6bn.

“In addressing the governance challenges posed by the nationalisation of Telkom Kenya Limited in the run-up to last year’s General Election, Cabinet rescinded the decision that the government shall purchase from Jamhuri/Helios 60% of the ordinary shares of Telkom Kenya,” read the cabinet dispatch.

The decision means Jamhuri/Helios, a private firm, will refund the state the amount paid for the purchase, a deal reached during the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday, the National Treasury announced that United Arab Emirates firm, Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA), will be the new majority shareholder in Telkom.