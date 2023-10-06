lost decade

World Bank: African govts ‘must give up some sovereignty’ to make AfCFTA work

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Can the Bank deliver?

By Kanika Saigal

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 6, 2023 07:00

Andrew Dabalen, chief economist Africa, World Bank (photo: World Bank)
Andrew Dabalen, chief economist Africa, World Bank (photo: World Bank)

Chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, Andrew Dabalen, says supranational organisations will require more power to enhance regional integration and boost trade across the continent.

Strengthening institutions like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will support Africa’s economic recovery – but supra-national institutions will need more power to act if they are to build economies of scale, says Andrew Dabalen, chief economist for Africa at the World Bank.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

Crowding In

GreenMax Capital expands in DRC to manage World Bank clean energy funding GreenMax Capital CEO Clifford Aron sees risk mitigation capital as key to Africa’s energy transition.

Fighter & chairman

Could Ngannou, Fury meet in MMA fight? We ask PFL CEO Peter Murray says that under Francis Ngannou’s guidance, PFL Africa’s 2025 inaugural season could take place in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Egypt.

Soft Sell

Ethiopia: Kerchanshe bets on mechanised farms to increase coffee exports Kerchanshe Trading CEO Israel Degafa says Ethiopian FX shortages cloud the potential for coffee industry development.

Speaking up

Poll shows global support for greater African voice at IMF, World Bank George Soros’s Open Society polled 36,000 people in 30 countries ahead of the international institutions’ annual meeting in Marrakech