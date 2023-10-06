Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor, a renaissance woman in Kenya and on the continent

Coffee with milk splashes over the table that suddenly swivels as we sit down with prize-winning author Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor – a nod to her whirlwind success both as a prize-winning author and co-founder of Nairobi’s Macondo Literary Festival, which closed 10 days before the Nairobi International Book Fair opened.

Owuor was at the book fair where our conversation took place; she is still basking in the pleasure of the third edition of the Macondo Festival.

“I’ve been curious about what will happen to literature, and one of the highlights was how the Gen Z showed up wanting to lay claim to the literary space and their future,” she tells The Africa Report.

Another highlight was seeing the success of graphic novels, which hadn’t been featured before in the festival.

There is a massive undercurrent in Nairobi, of underground graphic novelists.

“We had neglected the place of the African graphic novel in the African literary space and there was tremendous response. It was such a multi-generational space with such profound engagement that moved all of our writers,” she says.

From the start, Owuor and her co-founder, journalist Anja Bengelstorff, wanted to bring together writers from the continent from its primary writing zones – Arabic, English, French and Portuguese.

Opening up to Lusophone and Francophone writers

Owuor says before Macondo, if she ran into Lusophone or Francophone speakers from the continent, it was usually in Europe, and even then, they’d be isolated into their different language zones.

But Nairobi is just the kind of “surreal open space that allows these strange convergences of people”.

The role of the translator, she says, is becoming increasingly important and is an aspect of the festival that they will be developing and professionalising. Will local languages eventually be present? Swahili is next in line, she says.

“The first thing was to bring our continent into this space and now we’re going to open up in the direction of the ocean,” she says.

While some Kenyan publishers bemoan a lack of reading culture, calling for government involvement to foster reading, Owuor maintains that it is simply not the case.

“I wish they’d stop repeating tropes that are really untrue. There is a deep hunger for reading and a profound reading culture,” she says.

In-depth articles and conversations are necessary about geopolitical shifts and what is the African position on the forces that are converging within the continent

“If you walk the streets of Nairobi, you’re going to see people standing around [informal] booksellers where they can rent book time for KSh20 [$0.14] an hour. They’ll read and perhaps come back the next day to read the next instalment.”

Where the government can intervene, she says, is by reducing the cost of reproduction of books and all the taxes they levy on books.

“People are not addressing the right question — the cost, availability and distribution of books is the problem.”

Renaissance woman

Owuor’s career as a writer was launched when she won the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2003 for her story Weight of Whispers. Traditional publishers wouldn’t publish it, says Owuor, so Binyavanga Wainaina published it online.

Wainaina had founded the literary journal Kwani? that same year and it was produced by the literary organisation Kwani Trust.

Kwani? was a movement and a force that stimulated bubbles all over the continent

“[Kwani?] was a phenomenon. It was an incredible portal, not just for me, but for the entire African continent,” she says. “A lot of the emerging writers that you now see happened because Kwani? was a movement and a force that stimulated bubbles all over the continent,” she says.

Today, she says, Kwani? “is moribund. The energy fell apart” after Wainaina died in 2019.

Yet Owuor has high hopes for her current Kenyan publisher, the independent Jahazi Press, whose founder, Ahmed Aidarus, is developing with the intention of making African literature affordable and accessible around the continent.

Owuor, a true renaissance woman, is also involved with the pan-African online political magazine she co-founded in 2016, The Elephant, which is like a gathering of “a social activist, geopolitically curious group”.

In-depth articles and conversations, she says, are necessary “about geopolitical shifts and what is the African position on the forces that are converging within the continent”.

Owuor was signed on by publishers in the US and the UK who published her novel Dust (2014) and then The Dragonfly Sea (2019). Her novels are now translated worldwide, with The Dragonfly Sea, which has the subject of China running through it, soon to be published in Mandarin.

Kenya communicates on different levels without contradiction

Owuor’s curiosity and involvement with the continent and the world at large is present in her novels, too, which feel like sagas of humanity, and I ask her if she finds inspiration for this cosmopolitan richness in Kenya itself.

“It’s something we take for granted here. I’ve never understood the European and Western angst about multiculturalism and feel like saying, just get on with it. You take a walk around Nairobi and within a radius of one kilometre you’re likely to confront at least four different languages,” she says.

I don’t know if the leadership has a sufficient-enough vision to contain the new energy, but whatever it is, that energy will find its way out

“We are communicating on different levels, but there is no contradiction. It makes me think of that [Mos Eisley cantina] intergalactic bar in Star Wars; you can come from any part of the planet and have your drink and no one will look at you,” she says.

Owuor is working on a new novel, Nocturne, which she says is taking longer than she thought. It too, will be far-reaching in geography and human conversation. It’s about the encounter between a West African woman and an East African man, she says, “who are not haunted by historical wounds”.

The Africa she is writing about is borderless, until the arrival of those from outside the continent.

It is Kenya’s 60th anniversary of independence this year – what does the future hold? “Kenya is a mercurial place; you cannot predict Kenya. I have faith in the young generation. It is because of them that there is great energy and hope and light,” she says.

“I don’t know if the leadership has a sufficient-enough vision to contain the new energy, but whatever it is, that energy will find its way out and when it does, the future is up to them.”