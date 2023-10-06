Wealth transfer

‘Beyond avarice’: Meet the eight people suing Nigeria for $11.5bn

By Olivier Holmey, in London

Posted on October 6, 2023 13:04

Cheers! While Nigeria could lose $1.5bn, some eight people stand to benefit. (© istockphoto)
Fresh evidence reveals who stands to gain from an $11.5bn legal battle pitting Nigeria against BVI-based engineering company P&ID.

A hedge fund registered in the Cayman Islands, an Irish businessman and an English lawyer will split between themselves and their associates more than $11bn of Nigeria’s public money if the West African state loses a landmark case before England’s High Court.

Internal documents and High Court testimonies seen by The Africa Report reveal that an amount equivalent to eight times Nigeria’s 2023 federal health budget could end up in the hands of just one private company and eight individuals – an extraordinary transfer of wealth that would threaten Africa’s biggest economy while making billionaires out of several beneficiaries.

Nigeria is indebted to Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) since January 2017, when an arbitration tribunal in London ruled that the state must pay $6.6bn to P&ID in compensation for the government’s breach of a gas contract with the offshore firm. That

