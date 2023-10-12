Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s tighter SWF control stirs doubts over development goals

Nearly a month after appointing his son David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy finance minister, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stirred controversy by turning Zimbabwe’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), a step that doubters say could give him more control over the country’s resources.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In