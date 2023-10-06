fresh fund

Ghana, IMF agree second loan payment of $600m

By AFP

Posted on October 6, 2023 13:24

Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra

Ghana has reached agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the terms for a second payment of $600m out of its $3bn credit deal, the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

“The authorities have adjusted macroeconomic policies, successfully completed their domestic debt restructuring operation, and launched wide-ranging reforms,” IMF mission chief Stephane Roudet said in a statement at the end of his team’s review in Accra.

“These actions are already generating positive results,” he said.

Economic crisis

Ghana will have access to about $600m in financing once the mission’s review is approved by the board, the statement said.

The country’s economic situation will be a major election campaign theme as it heads to the ballot box next year with President Nana Akufo-Addo stepping down after two terms.

Several hundred opposition protesters rallied in Ghana’s capital Accra earlier this week to denounce the economic crisis, blaming it on the central bank governor’s policies.

A major cocoa and gold producer, Ghana also has oil and gas reserves.

READ MORE World Bank: African govts ‘must give up some sovereignty’ to make AfCFTA work

But its debt load has expanded and like other sub-Saharan African nations it struggled with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Business

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva

done deal?

Premium badgeZambia close to debt deal with creditors, IMF chief bullish A debt deal was announced between Zambia and foreign lenders by IMF boss Georgieva on Thursday, providing financial relief to the first African nation...
Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s new Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (Rights reserved).

DIGITAL STIMULUS

Premium badgeBosun Tijani: Nigeria can be a global supplier of tech talent Just two months after President Bola Tinubu made him minister of communications, Tijani unveils outlines of his plan to boost Nigeria’s digital econom...
Ilias El Fali, head of corporate strategy, sustainability and innovation at OCP Group.

food insecurity

Premium badgeWindow of opportunity to boost African agriculture is closing, says OCP Group MD Unlocking Africa’s agricultural investment may be limited by climate change and low risk appetite, says Iliass El Fali at OCP Group.
An infographic from the Dragonfly security consultancy charts coup risks across Africa.

Governance challenges

Premium badgeCoup risks: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Sudan top of league Replacing senior military officials is at best a short-term measure for African governments seeking to reduce the chances of a coup.