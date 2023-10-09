South Africa: Transnet’s future still hanging by thread after CEO Portia Derby quit

The future of Transnet, South Africa’s state rail freight utility, is still hanging in the balance in the wake of top executives stepping down, with privatisation touted as a possibility amid perennial challenges.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In