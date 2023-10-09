Privatisation next?

South Africa: Transnet’s future still hanging by thread after CEO Portia Derby quit

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on October 9, 2023 09:20

Transnet’s Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town
Transnet’s Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/TRANSNET)

The state rail freight utility of Africa’s most industrialised economy has been facing an array of problems over the past years.

The future of Transnet, South Africa’s state rail freight utility, is still hanging in the balance in the wake of top executives stepping down, with privatisation touted as a possibility amid perennial challenges.

