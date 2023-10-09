IMF boss Georgieva meets Adesina, Ouattara ahead of Marrakesh meeting

This article is part of the dossier:

At Abidjan’s Hôtel Ivoire on 5 October, Kristalina Georgieva delivered her introductory speech, a curtain raiser for the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings set to convene in Morocco.

Lunch with Alassane Ouattara

On 5 October she was invited by Alassane Ouattara for lunch at the presidential palace. Also present at the meal were Prime Minister Patrick Achi, and Economy and Finance minister Adama Coulibaly. Ouattara, former Director-General of the IMF’s Africa Department from 1984 to 1988 and later deputy managing director from 1994 to 1999, is reported to still have “influence and ears within the institution”.

During the lunch, discussions prominently featured the IMF’s programme in the country. A team led by Olaf Unteroberdoerster, the head of the IMF mission in Côte d’Ivoire, visited Abidjan from 19 September to 2 October to discuss the progress made under the economic programme approved by the IMF last May for a sum of $3.5bn.

A first tranche of $500m was disbursed following this visit. According to our sources, discussions between Georgieva and Ivorian political leaders also touched on the situation in the Sahel.

Opportunities for African economies

In the afternoon Georgieva visited the headquarters of the African Development Bank, where she was received by the president of the pan-African institution Akinwumi Adesina.

Discussions centred on the opportunities available to African economies and how their organisations can continue collaborating to make “this century the African century”, in the words of Georgieva.

The IMF director left for Marrakesh on the morning of 6 October.