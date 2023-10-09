vote or leave?

Liberia tense as some flee capital ahead of Tuesday’s election

By Darlington Porkpa

Posted on October 9, 2023 11:22

Supporters of Liberia President George Weah and his Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party chase after opposition supporters as clashes break out during their final campaign rally in Monrovia, on 8 October 2023. (Photo by John Wessels/AFP)
All is set for Liberia’s presidential and legislative elections on 10 October after voting materials were distributed to all 5,890 polling stations across the country, but some, fearing violence, are leaving the capital.

For the first time in the country’s political history, seven lives were lost and more than 40 injuries were recorded due to clashes between rival political parties and other campaign activities, including an accident and a stampede.

