A Cameroonian government delegation began discreet negotiations with Ambazonian separatist leaders on 2 July with the aim of obtaining a ceasefire in the English-speaking zone.

According to our sources, Cameroonian government delegates and several Ambazonian leaders detained in Yaoundé’s main prison began negotiations on 2 July with a view to achieving a ceasefire in the North-West and South-West regions.

On 2 July, the self-proclaimed president of Ambazonia, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, was removed from his cell, along with Wilfried Tassang and Blaise Shufai, and taken outside the prison to meet Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, head of the Directorate General of External Research (DGRE).

At the head of a delegation of nine people, including a representative of the military tribunal, Léopold Maxime Eko Eko was sent by the government to find out the conditions set by the Ambazonians to support an effective ceasefire in the English-speaking zone.

According to our sources, Tabe, who had been informed of this interview on 1 July during a meeting with the governor of the main prison in Yaoundé, listed several conditions.

He demanded that:

Ceasefire be publicly announced by the President Paul Biya

The military withdraw from the north-west and south-west

A general amnesty be declared for the Ambazonian prisoners, all of whom should be released.

Finally, Tabe opened the door to a peace dialogue with the government, but specified that it could only take place outside Cameroonian territory and once the other conditions had been met.