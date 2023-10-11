Zimbabwe: Why Nelson Chamisa did not challenge electoral fraud in court

Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had seven days to file a case with the Constitutional Court challenging incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa’s disputed victory in this year’s presidential elections.

