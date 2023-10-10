More green, more social? Not your grandad’s Bretton Woods…

At first glance, the news may not necessarily grab headlines. In November 2022, the International Monetary Fund agreed to urgently lend $88.3m to Malawi to combat surging food prices. This may seem like a drop in the ocean compared to the approximately $50bn disbursed in Africa over the past three years by the Washington-based institution. However, upon closer examination, it marks a revolution.

