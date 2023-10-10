Could Ngannou, Fury meet in MMA fight? We ask PFL CEO

Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) CEO Peter Murray doesn’t rule out the possibility that the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation’s Cameroonian star Francis Ngannou could square off with British boxer Tyson Fury in the cage, following both men’s anticipated boxing match on 28 October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

