tangled ties

Nigeria: Tinubu and Atiku’s complicated on/off relationship  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on October 10, 2023 07:55

Nigeria’s opposition leader Atiku Abubakar (L) and Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian election candidates Atiku Abubakar (L) and Bola Tinubu (photo: rights reserved)

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were business partners, political associates and scions of the Yar’Adua dynasty dating back to 1992. What went wrong?

About 20 years ago, governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State was fighting one of his biggest political battles ahead of the 2003 governorship poll. He had fallen out with his deputy as well as the chairman of the party while his earlier problems with US law enforcement and questions over his academic qualifications were being used by opponents to discredit him.

