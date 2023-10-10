executive bickering

Kenya: Ruto and his deputy clash as he entices Raila stronghold

By Victor Abuso

Posted on October 10, 2023 09:33

President William Ruto speaks to residents of Bondo in Siaya County, Nyanza region on 9 October 2023. He was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Information Minister Eliud Owalo and other leaders. © Twitter William Ruto
President William Ruto ended his four-day development tour in western Kenya on Monday, assuring residents that they will not be sidelined by his government.

Nyanza region, home to Raila Odinga, is his strongest political base and is where a majority of his supporters took to the streets after he lost to Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

This week, Ruto visited Raila’s home turf and assured residents that the government will not sideline the region, even though they did not vote for him.

“It is primitive and backward for anyone to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted,” Ruto said during his tour.

Ruto is president of the entire country, and his government belongs to everyone, he said. “This is also your government, so don’t worry,” he told a gathering in Siaya.

Different tune

The president’s statement contradicts that of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who has been insisting that plum government jobs will only be given to those who supported and voted for the current administration.

This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any

In February, Gachagua expressed his disdain for those who didn’t vote for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any,” he said, drawing criticism from the opposition.

Last weekend, Gachagua maintained that he does not regret making those remarks.

“I have no apology, at all, and if that statement will bring a problem so be it,” Gachagua said.

Rift in Executive

It is clear that there is a rift between the president and his deputy when it comes to ensuring there is inclusiveness in government, Wycliffe Odera, a political analyst in Kisumu, tells The Africa Report.

“Ruto is trying to prioritise nationwide development, irrespective of the voting patterns, but his deputy is pulling him back,” he says, warning that if this continues, it will split the two leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Odera insists that Ruto has had the people of Nyanza region at heart, having been a close ally of Raila during the bitterly disputed  2007 elections that led to post-election violence.

“Ruto has a soft spot for the people of Nyanza. He wants to carry the region with him and try to get their political support in 2027,” he says.

When Ruto came to power last September, he appointed Eliud Owalo, who is from Nyanza, as his information minister.

Other state appointments for the region include Raymond Omollo (internal security principal secretary) and General Francis Ogolla (chief of the Kenya Defence Forces).

We shall work together?

For the first time, governors from the four counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay and Migori — which form the Nyanza region — have vowed to work with Ruto despite political differences for the sake of development.

“We shall work together because of development and not politics. We are one Kenya,” said Siaya Governor James Orengo, describing the working relationship between the county and national government as provided for in the constitution.

However, a section of Orange Democratic Party members of parliament from the region have dismissed Ruto’s Nyanza visit saying that he can only win the support of the people through their leader, Raila.

“We are telling Ruto that even if he visits here a million times, we only recognise Raila and nothing will change,” said Opiyo Wandayi, leader of the minority in Parliament, who hails from the region.

