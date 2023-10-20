Ali and his chiefs of staff: How the Bongo heir lost his footing

THE FALL OF THE BONGO EMPIRE (3/5). As Ali Bongo Ondimba began his first term in office, his sister Pascaline had been ousted, along with much of the ruling Parti démocratique gabonais (PDG)’s old guard who balked at accepting the succession.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In