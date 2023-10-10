Israel-Hamas war: Conflicting reactions across North Africa

As the fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the wake of the latter’s deadly assault on Saturday, 7 October, and the death toll continues to rise, reactions have been coming out of the capitals of the Maghreb and the Arab-Muslim world.

In its morning edition of 9 October, left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz opined that perhaps for the first time, “support for Israel is no longer taboo in the Arab world,” but while North African leaders have condemned the attacks on Israeli civilians, most also laid the blame for the events at the door of the Tel Aviv authorities.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

However, the tone of these reactions differs from one country to another – particularly between Arab countries that have normalised their relations with Israel and those that retain hostility in the name of defending the interests of the Palestinian people.

In Morocco, where rapprochement with Israel, under the aegis of the US, has been particularly notable, King Mohammed VI called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council “at foreign minister level” to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas.

Regional peace

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Morocco “condemns attacks against civilians wherever they may be”.

But it also emphasised that the country “has constantly warned against the repercussions of the political deadlock on peace in the region and against the risks of aggravating the resulting tensions,” adding that, in its view, “dialogue and negotiations remain the only way to achieve a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, on the basis of the resolutions of international legality and the principle of two States, as agreed at international level”.

However, dissenting voices are also being raised in the country. Expressing its “major concerns” about the consequences of the current events, the Party for Progress and Socialism (PPS) judged “the Zionist entity” as responsible for the military escalation.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

It said the Hamas attack should be seen as a “natural response” aimed at “defending the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people” in the face of what it termed the “policy of oppression, violence, colonisation, racism and total denial of the rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government, which is acting with impunity and with the manifest indifference of the international community”.

‘Barbaric Zionist aggression’

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was following “with deep concern the escalation of barbaric Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has cost the lives of dozens of innocent children of the Palestinian people, who have fallen as martyrs to the stubbornness of the Zionist occupation in its policy of oppression and persecution imposed on the valiant Palestinian people”.

Algiers is calling on international bodies to intervene “to protect the Palestinian people from the brutality and criminality that have become the hallmark of the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian territories”.

It argued that “putting an end to the horrors and tragedies resulting from this conflict will undoubtedly require respect for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent State on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital”.

In Tunis, left-wing activists began gathering as soon as Hamas announced the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October. Gathered on the steps of the city’s Municipal Theatre – on the initiative of the Instance Nationale de Soutien à la Résistance Arabe, à la Lutte Contre la Normalisation et le Sionisme (National Body in Support of Arab Resistance and the Fight Against Normalisation and Zionism) and the Réseau Tunisien de Lutte Contre la Normalisation (Tunisian Network Against Normalisation) – demonstrators called for the criminalisation of normalisation of relations with Israel.

Ever since it welcomed Palestinians driven out of Lebanon by the Israeli army in 1982, Tunisia has shown unwavering support for them. The weekend’s events are, in the eyes of these protesters, the result of Israeli aggression.

On 8 October, at the same venue, leaders of Tunisian opposition parties, including Hamma Hammami of the Workers’ Party, Nabil Hajji of the Courant Démocratique (Democratic Current) and Khelil Ezzaouia of Ettakatol (Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties), along with high-profile public figures such as writer Ezzedine Hazgui, and ordinary citizens, expressed their support for the Palestinian cause.

In the afternoon, the presidency affirmed Tunisia’s total and unconditional support for the Palestinian people, recognising their right to defend themselves and to reclaim the land of which they had been robbed.

President Kais Saied also emphasised “the right of the Palestinians to establish the capital of their independent state in Al-Quds”. In the Mediterranean city of Sfax, a march was organised by the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) to denounce “Israeli aggression and the abuses suffered by the Palestinians for several decades”. At 8 AM on Monday, every school in the country raised the Palestinian flag.

‘Logical outcome’

Djibouti, which is also a member of the Arab League, made it clear that it held “the State of Israel responsible for the escalation underway, as a result of its continued aggression and constant violations of the rights of the Palestinian people and their holy places”.

Reaffirming its “consistent position of support for the brotherly Palestinian people in the realisation of their aspirations, the achievement of all their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent State with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the country called for “urgent action by the international community to compel Israel to put an end to its provocations and its flagrant violations of international law, and to prevent these events from serving as a pretext for unleashing a new and unequal conflict against Palestinian civilians”.

In a press release, the Mauritanian government expressed its “deep concern at the escalation underway in the occupied Palestinian territories,” seeing it as “the logical result of the ongoing provocations and regular violations of the rights of the Palestinian people and the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities, in addition to the continued expansion of settlements”.

On Sunday, 8 October, a demonstration was organised in the capital Nouakchott “in support of the Palestinian resistance and the military operation launched by the Hamas movement”. The event brought together MPs and representatives of various political movements – notably the leader of the opposition, Amadou Ould Sidi El Moctar, from the ranks of the Islamist movement Tawassoul.

Egypt stuck to its traditional role as mediator, calling on both sides to “show the utmost restraint” and warning against “the serious danger of escalation”. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his foreign minister said they had discussed the situation with the European Union’s diplomacy chief, Josep Borrell, as well as with the Emirati, Jordanian, Turkish, French and German authorities.

Consternation in the Emirates, pride in Iran

Other countries focused on civilian casualties in their statements, with the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020, saying it was “appalled” by the hostage-taking of Israeli civilians following Saturday’s offensive.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel and Hamas to “act in favour of peace”, stressing that there could be “no good reason to attack civilians”. In Riyadh, the Saudi foreign ministry called for “an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides and for the protection of civilians”.

Iran, however, has shown its unequivocal support for Hamas’s actions. Among Israel’s most resolute opponents, President Ebrahim Raissi described the Hamas attack as a “proud operation”, stressing that Israel was jeopardising the regional balance and that the Palestinians had the right to self-defence. Pro-Iranian Houthi militias in Yemen echoed this, declaring their support for Hamas’s “heroic jihadist operation” which it said revealed Israel’s “weakness, fragility and impotence”.