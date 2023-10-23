The shadow cabinet: From Ali’s stroke to the fall of the Bongos

THE FALL OF THE BONGO EMPIRE (4/5). While attending an investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the president suffered a stroke on 24 October 2018. His wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, immediately tried to take the reins. Gagging the palace, she assured a privileged few that the president was only suffering from “slight fatigue”. In reality, Ali, who had undergone an operation, was seriously ill. The first lady and her son wanted to have him transferred to England. Another faction, made up of members of the government, the family and the Ngouoni clan, opposed this plan.
Constitutional Court president Marie-Madeleine Mborantsuo campaigned for Ali to be hospitalised in Morocco. Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet, as well as ministers Etienne Massard (defence) and Lambert Matha (home affairs), also felt that London did not offer enough security. The meetings went on and on. Tempers
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In
Also in this in Depth:
Democracy firstUS declares toppling of Gabon’s Ali Bongo a coup The designation follows a similar one for Niger earlier this month.
SNEAK ATTACKGabon’s twilight zone: How the sun set on the Bongo empire What happened in the days before the empire that had ruled Gabon for 56 years was toppled?
under fireWHO Director-General Tedros accused of embezzling Ethiopian funds WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is under investigation following accusations of embezzling public funds when he was Ethiopia’s health minister.