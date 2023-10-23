The shadow cabinet: From Ali’s stroke to the fall of the Bongos

THE FALL OF THE BONGO EMPIRE (4/5). While attending an investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the president suffered a stroke on 24 October 2018. His wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, immediately tried to take the reins. Gagging the palace, she assured a privileged few that the president was only suffering from “slight fatigue”. In reality, Ali, who had undergone an operation, was seriously ill. The first lady and her son wanted to have him transferred to England. Another faction, made up of members of the government, the family and the Ngouoni clan, opposed this plan.

Constitutional Court president Marie-Madeleine Mborantsuo campaigned for Ali to be hospitalised in Morocco. Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet, as well as ministers Etienne Massard (defence) and Lambert Matha (home affairs), also felt that London did not offer enough security. The meetings went on and on. Tempers