[Video] Five things to know about Liberia’s George Weah

Liberia President George Weah, a former professional footballer, faces Joseph Boakai at the ballot box on 10 October for the first round of the presidential election, hoping to convince the voters who overwhelmingly supported him six years ago.
Although his first term ends with a mixed record, “Mister George” remains “the most popular Liberian of his generation,” according to analyst Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei. “Wherever [he] goes, hundreds or even thousands of people crowd around to see him.”
Raised in a working-class background, the football prodigy was spotted in Cameroon by the Frenchman Claude Le Roy. Thanks to the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Weah crossed paths with Arsène Wenger, manager of AS Monaco. It was with this club that Weah began his career in France where he built a reputation as an unmatched goal scorer.
Disarming child soldiers
His exploits – including a legendary goal
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In