[Video] Five things to know about Liberia’s George Weah

By Emeline Wuilbercq

Posted on October 10, 2023 16:15

The outgoing president of Liberia is running for a second term in the 10 October election despite a mixed track record. A video portrait.

Liberia President George Weah, a former professional footballer, faces Joseph Boakai at the ballot box on 10 October for the first round of the presidential election, hoping to convince the voters who overwhelmingly supported him six years ago.

Although his first term ends with a mixed record, “Mister George” remains “the most popular Liberian of his generation,” according to analyst Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei. “Wherever [he] goes, hundreds or even thousands of people crowd around to see him.”

Raised in a working-class background, the football prodigy was spotted in Cameroon by the Frenchman Claude Le Roy. Thanks to the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Weah crossed paths with Arsène Wenger, manager of AS Monaco. It was with this club that Weah began his career in France where he built a reputation as an unmatched goal scorer.

Disarming child soldiers

His exploits – including a legendary goal

