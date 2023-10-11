Power word

US takes harder stance in Niger with ‘coup’ designation

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on October 11, 2023 08:54

US President Joe Biden takes a tougher stance on Niger. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

The US move comes as Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani appears in no hurry to meet Washington’s “quick and credible timeframe” for a return to civilian rule.

It only took 76 days.

The Joe Biden administration adopted a harder line against the putschist regime in Niger on 10 October, finally using the c-word to describe Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani’s military takeover and announcing more aid restrictions. Tiani toppled democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July.

