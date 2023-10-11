GreenMax Capital expands in DRC to manage World Bank clean energy funding

New York-based consulting and advisory firm GreenMax Capital will open an office in Kinshasa in November as it prepares to manage a World Bank-backed off-grid renewable energy funding programme.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In