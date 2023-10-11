Oil, gas … How will the Hamas-Israel war affect Africa?

Less than 48 hours after Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, the price of a barrel of Brent and its American equivalent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), increased by almost 5%, for deliveries in November and December, while the price of gas jumped 12%.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In