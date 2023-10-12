Governance challenges

Coup risks: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Sudan top of league

By David Whitehouse

Posted on October 12, 2023 10:54

An infographic from the Dragonfly security consultancy charts coup risks across Africa.
Replacing senior military officials is at best a short-term measure for African governments seeking to reduce the chances of a coup.

Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia and Sudan are the African countries most vulnerable to coup attempts or extra-constitutional changes of regime in the coming years, according to Flavien Baumgartner, sub-Saharan Africa analyst at security and geopolitical risk consultancy Dragonfly.

