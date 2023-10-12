Coup risks: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Sudan top of league

Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Somalia and Sudan are the African countries most vulnerable to coup attempts or extra-constitutional changes of regime in the coming years, according to Flavien Baumgartner, sub-Saharan Africa analyst at security and geopolitical risk consultancy Dragonfly.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In