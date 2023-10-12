Bosun Tijani: Nigeria can be a global supplier of tech talent

In a 31-page document, ‘Accelerating our collective prosperity through technical efficiency’, former social entrepreneur Bosum Tijani sets out his ambitions for ‘digitising public service’, ‘creating a pool of talent from the tech ecosystem’ and making Nigeria an ‘artificial intelligence hub’.

