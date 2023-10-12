M23 in DRC: Kinshasa pushes East African force towards the exit once more

The threat is not a new one, but Kinshasa assures us that, this time, the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) will indeed have to leave the country. Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya made the announcement at a press conference on 9 October, responding to a question about the recent trip to Tanzania by Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba, who was attending a meeting of his East African Community (EAC) counterparts.

