keep off

M23 in DRC: Kinshasa pushes East African force towards the exit once more

By Romain Gras

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 12, 2023 15:20

Kenyan soldiers at Goma airport, November 12, 2022. (Augustine Wamenya / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
Kenyan soldiers at Goma airport, November 12, 2022. (Augustine Wamenya / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

As fighting between M23 rebels, self-defence militias and other armed groups continues in North Kivu, Congolese authorities say the mandate of the East African force will not be renewed.

The threat is not a new one, but Kinshasa assures us that, this time, the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) will indeed have to leave the country. Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya made the announcement at a press conference on 9 October, responding to a question about the recent trip to Tanzania by Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba, who was attending a meeting of his East African Community (EAC) counterparts.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime