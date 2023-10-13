China’s nascent Mideast diplomacy at risk of becoming casualty of war

Ever since China helped negotiate a détente between Saudi Arabia and Iran last April, Beijing and its supporters have spent the past six months promoting themselves as skilled Mideast peace brokers that can succeed where others (the US and Europe) have failed.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In