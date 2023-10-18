Makhtar Diop: IFC doubled its commitments in Sahel despite challenges

On the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Marrakesh, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is holding one meeting after another to discuss the role of this institution dedicated to the private sector, in the context of successive crises.

The international gathering dedicated to funding for development, which has made its return to Africa for the first time in 50 years (the last annual meetings held on the continent were in Nairobi in 1973) has never been so closely scrutinised.

For months now, there has been a pushback against the two Bretton Woods institutions. The “countries of the South” have called for far-reaching reforms to improve their representation in terms of governance and increase their financing capacity.

Against this backdrop, the World Bank’s private sector arm is claiming record investments on the continent. Is a new paradigm emerging?

TAR: The IMF and World Bank annual meetings are being held on the African continent for the first time in 50 years. What message do the two institutions want to send?

Makhtar Diop: Half a century after the annual meetings held in Kenya, the world has changed a great deal, and so has the role of the World Bank. The planet has been hit by a succession of shocks, led by climate change. One of the causes of climate change is the way we have organised our development.

It is important that these issues are discussed in Africa. It is this continent that suffers from the highest rate of poverty. African countries have contributed the least to climate change and are suffering its most serious consequences. The choice of Marrakesh, 50 years after Nairobi, is not just symbolic; it goes much further, setting out the challenges of this century.

How has your approach to development aid changed over the last 50 years?

Fifty years ago, the private sector was not seen as the driving force behind development. At that time, leaders thought that investment should be guided by the public sector. This is the mandate of the International Development Association (IDA), also a subsidiary of the World Bank, which is responsible for supporting poor countries.

But for an economy to develop with sustainable growth, it must be supported by the private sector. What’s more, without this private capital, we won’t be able to meet the challenges of climate change. So there is a new paradigm: the private sector must now take an interest in new issues that, until recently, only interested the public sector.

There is growing pressure for in-depth reform of the two Bretton Woods institutions. Is this justified?

Uncertainties and shocks are accumulating in an unprecedented way: the climate challenge, tensions between the US and China, the development of multipolar alliances, which are forged and unravelled according to the specific interests of individual countries, the war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict… All these challenges and uncertainties require us to reinvent ourselves.

Those working in development need to think about new ways of working. This was the purpose of the Paris Summit on a New Global Financial Pact, and it is also the purpose of the work we are doing in Marrakesh.

How does this play out for the World Bank Group?

We have put in place a new roadmap that sets out the essential stages of these adjustments and reforms. It’s a fact that we need to mobilise more resources for development and for the fight against climate change. This is why our institution is preparing to change its strategy, moving from an institution that fights poverty to one that fights poverty in a livable world. These are two inseparable battles.

What does this mean in practical terms for the IFC?

In a way, we have anticipated the desires of countries calling for reform. Over the past year, our investments in the private sector have increased by 30%. This is unprecedented in the history of development institutions. Between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023, the IFC invested $11.5bn, compared with $9.4bn in the previous financial year. This is the largest annual volume of financing ever undertaken on the continent.

How did you manage to mobilise such large sums?

We took a hard look at who we were, our strengths and weaknesses. We eliminated a lot of bureaucracy. Responding to our clients was taking too long. We raised our targets and even exceeded them. We have also increased our presence on the ground. We now have five regional managers in Africa: Dakar, Nairobi, Cairo, Johannesburg and Lagos. Being closer to our clients enables us to identify and move forward on projects more quickly.

Several countries in the Sahel have been hit by coups d’état in recent years. Is the IFC maintaining its commitments to the private sector in this region?

Not only are we maintaining them, but they have doubled. In the current context, that’s no mean feat. We have released $700m worth of projects in Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and Chad.

On 2 August, however, the World Bank Group announced that it had suspended disbursements to Niger following the coup…

We are still following that same line. The World Bank has condemned the actions aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government in Niger. But partnerships with the private sector are continuing. Cautiously, but they continue. We’re not talking about state-to-state relations.