slippery climb

Algeria: Ten things about Rachid Hachichi, Sonatrach’s new boss

By Maher Hajbi

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 13, 2023 06:24

Sonatrach opts for experience with CEO return of Rachid Hachichi. But he faces tall orders on production, exports and internal stability. © Anis Belghoul/NYOTK/AP/SIPA
Sonatrach opts for experience with CEO return of Rachid Hachichi. But he faces tall orders on production, exports and internal stability. © Anis Belghoul/NYOTK/AP/SIPA

No stranger to Algeria’s state oil company Sonatrach, Hachichi returns to the CEO role he briefly held in 2019, this time with the aim to boost production and meet rising energy needs.

To general surprise, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided in early October to end Taoufik Hakkar’s term as head of the national oil and gas company, Sonatrach. His successor, Rachid Hachichi – “a son of the company” – is familiar with the position having briefly held it between April and November 2019, replacing Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

A Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Hürjet combat aircraft, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (on the screen) speaks at Turkish Aerospace Industries Headquarters. (Mehmet Kaman/ Anadolu Agency via AFP)

Turkey trot

Premium badgeTurkey’s arms industry takes off in Africa Drones, attack helicopters, armoured vehicles, and demining equipment—20 years ago, the Turkish defence industry barely registered.
Gigafactories are needed to produce electric-car batteries. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Charging Up

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Aqora plans Africa’s first battery-cell gigafactory South Africa can produce lithium-ion batteries cheaper than the US or Europe, says Aqora CEO Deshan Naidoo.
The logo of Meta Platforms’ business group. REUTERS

Back to court

Sacked Kenya moderators say mediation with Meta collapses A Kenyan court suspended the mass sacking in June and two months later allowed Meta and the moderators to pursue an out-of-court settlement.
Boxes of therapeutic food to be distributed to the malnourished population inside the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) warehouse in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, 2016.

rescue remedy

Premium badgeNigeria’s therapeutic food manufacturers ready for global market Nigerian manufacturers account for nearly 100% of the ready-to-use therapeutic foods in the country.