Algeria: Ten things about Rachid Hachichi, Sonatrach’s new boss

To general surprise, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided in early October to end Taoufik Hakkar’s term as head of the national oil and gas company, Sonatrach. His successor, Rachid Hachichi – “a son of the company” – is familiar with the position having briefly held it between April and November 2019, replacing Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.

