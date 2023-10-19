Zimbabwe: ZANU-PF’s obsession with a one-party state

On 10 October, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced the recall of 15 MPs of the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The decision was based on a letter sent by Sengezo Tshabangu, a proxy of the Central Intelligence Organisation’s group Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ).
