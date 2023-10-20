Senegalese couple makes history with Caine Prize win

The Caine Prize was awarded for the first time to a couple — Mame Bougouma Diene who wrote the story, and Woppa Diallo, his wife and muse — beating out 297 entries from 28 African countries.

Diene, a published author, spokesperson for the African Speculative Fiction Society and humanitarian aid worker, tells The Africa Report he was inspired by Diallo’s struggles as a woman coming of age in a traditional society.

Diallo is a lawyer, feminist, and activist from a village in the Matam region of Senegal, where the story is set.

Although Diallo did not participate in the writing, her husband says: “I wanted to pay tribute to her.”

“If Woppa hadn’t given me certain key elements it would have been impossible to write the story as I did,” says Diene, a Franco-Senegalese American who writes in English.

It was this collaborative creative process that in turn, inspired Diene to put his wife’s name on the cover alongside his.

A look into a traditional community

A Soul of Small Places, about gender-based violence, is inspired by Diallo’s experiences as told to Diene. The story is set in an isolated village where herdsmen systematically rape girls and women.

It begins with a description of a large stone by the riverbank, which becomes a common thread throughout the story. In village lore the stone is said to have once been a newlywed, raped on the night of her wedding by men from her new family.

A spirit takes pity on her and grants her wish — rather than suffer the burden of shame or punishment she prefers to be turned into stone.

I am describing a brutal reality, but first and foremost I wanted the writing to be emotionally evocative

In the real Diallo’s village, the story goes that it was the mother who transformed her daughter into stone, but it’s a neat device for Diene to introduce the presence of magical beings into the story.

A running theme throughout the story like a chorus are the words ‘keep your little girls home’, which also means they are kept from going to school. Indeed, says Diene, figures show that in the Matam region only 26% of adult women are literate.

“It’s a very traditional community, which is not favourable to women’s education,” says Diallo. “Many villages don’t have elementary or even primary schools and girls need to travel far to get to school. Sexual harassment or rape is common so it’s easier for parents to keep their girls at home.”

A form of activism

The couple first met in December 2019 in Senegal where Diallo runs an organisation that she founded when she was 15; it is called Association pour le Maintien des Filles à l’École (AMFE).

AMFE’s goal is not only to keep girls in school, but to eradicate gender-based violence while also helping victims of it, and to promote sexual and reproductive health.

Both Diene and Diallo say that the story was a form of activism, but Diene maintains that he is not preaching.

“I am describing a brutal reality, but first and foremost I wanted the writing to be emotionally evocative; it is above all about creating an atmosphere.”

For Diallo, “writing should be something that serves a purpose, that can speak out against certain subjects”. It was doubly important to her that a man write the story, because men should be involved in women’s rights, she says.

Diallo lent her name to the fictitious character Diene created, but even if many details of the story were inspired by her accounts, Diene underlines that the story is fictional.

He says he hadn’t visited Diallo’s village before writing the text, which he wrote in a mere six days following a visit the couple made to a shelter for homeless teenage girls.

“I didn’t think I had done anything to be included in this story,” says Diallo. “Then he [Diene] said he was going to put my name on the story.”

“I was very moved to read about my village — at least he had been listening when I was telling him about it,” she says.

Gender inequality

It also may or may not be a coincidence that both Diene and Diallo’s first names — Woppa and Bougouma — are often given to babies to ward off the evil eye or to divert potential spirits.

In keeping with Senegal’s complex system of beliefs, in the story, the fictional Woppa’s mother is so anxious to keep her daughter safe from potential rapists that even though she can’t afford it, she brings her at a young age on a pilgrimage to Mecca for extra protection.

Gender inequality was the reason that spurred Diallo to found AMFE when she was a teenager.

“I’ve always been different,” she says. “Even in Year 6 when only girls were required to sweep the classroom, I thought girls and boys should have the same chores.”

Although Diallo’s own mother was born as recently as 1968, she was illiterate until she learned to read through the Tostan programme in Senegal, which operates where there is limited access to education.

According to Diallo, her mother was the first woman to write a book in Fulani and is now on her eighth book. Her father, too, worked in human rights, she says.

Planning for the future

A Soul of Small Places first appeared in a 2022 story collection by speculative fiction publisher TorDotCom, where another 2023 Caine Prize shortlist story was published by Motswana writer Tlotlo Tsamaase.

“I never thought this story would go so far,” says Diene, who will be donating a portion of the £10,000 [$12,000] prize money to AMFE.

“It was such an enormous surprise to have won this prize for a story about the history of gender-based violence. The money should go towards something tangible.”

The couple are thinking about putting the prize money towards workshops with families — both men and women — that will discuss menstruation.

Diallo firmly believes in involving the entire community as she has in the past with difficult subjects, such as female genital mutilation, and sexual violence. “It’s important to bring together potential victims and aggressors,” she says.

Back in Pretoria where they are currently based, the couple still have trouble believing they were just in London picking up the prize. They hope that translations of A Soul of Small Places into French and local languages will be possible.